Bartlett Police Reports for Jan. 2-8, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for Jan. 2-8. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Jan. 2



Flowering Tree Cove (vandalism)

A man who parked his car on Flowering Tree Cove reported Jan. 2 that someone shattered the rear windshield ($350) between noon and 2:30 p.m.



Court Street (residential burglary)

A man heard a noise in his home’s northeast bedroom around 11:10 p.m. Jan. 2, and he found mud and dirt by the window. Outside, he saw that someone had been standing outside the window.

The woman in the home reported that someone had taken $200 from her purse on the bed in that room, $200 from an accordion file on the bed and $100 from a nightstand drawer.

Jan. 3



Brunswick Road (auto burglary)

A man reported that someone broke into his Nissan Murano on Jan. 3. Items taken included $220 in cash, human hair wigs ($1,200) and prescription medications ($100). The intruder also ripped off the passenger-side sun visor. The victim’s security footage showed the burglary happening just after 3:30 a.m.

Jan. 5



Whitten Road (theft of vehicle parts/accessories)

Someone cut out the catalytic converter ($300) from beneath a man’s truck while he was working at Airmark Services, he reported on Jan. 5. The theft happened on Jan. 4 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:25 p.m. Prints and photos were taken at the scene.

Stage Road (theft from motor vehicle)

A man parking at Malco Stage Cinema (7930 Stage Road) on Jan. 5 had more than $2,000 of belongings stolen. He parked around 7 p.m. and returned to find his driver’s side door lock had been pried out. Items stolen included a Mac laptop ($500), an iPhone 4S ($500), trumpet ($1,100), headphones ($50) and a backpack ($30).