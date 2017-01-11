Activities for Jan. 13-Feb. 18
Municipalities and businesses have announced the following upcoming events. Send your announcements about public events and meetings to bartlett.editor@journalinc.com.
Jan. 13
- New Bible study: A new Bible study begins at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at Lakeland Senior Center. Trudy Scholten will lead the class for the beginning of Beth Moore’s Book of Daniel. Participants will need a workbook to participate. The “Daniel Bible Study Book” by Beth Moore can be purchased at LifeWay Christian Store, 8025 Giacosa Place, Memphis, as well as online. For more information, call the LSC at (901) 746-8195.
- Trivia fun: The Lakeland Senior Center is hosting a trivia event from noon until 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Test your knowledge of classic movies, general history, Elvis and more from the 1960s and 1970s. The event will feature potluck refreshments. RSVP is required; call (901) 746-8195.
Jan. 14
- Security hiring event: Allied Universal, a facility services company and the largest security force in North America with more than 150,000 employees, will host a professional security personnel hiring event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the company’s branch office at 6363 Poplar Avenue, Suite 300. Allied Universal is hiring and training new security officers, account managers, supervisors and dispatchers. Qualified candidates must at least be 18 (or 21 for positions that require driving), have a high school diploma or equivalency, successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug/alcohol test, have intermediate computer skills, and display exceptional customer service and communication skills.
Jan. 17
- Birthday social: The Lakeland Senior Center will host a birthday party at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 17 for its senior citizens with birthdays in January.
Jan. 19
- Heart health seminar: Sprouts Farmers Market will present a heart health seminar about having a healthy lifeestyle at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Lakeland Senior Center. Snacks will be served. RSVP is requested; call (901) 746-8195.
Feb. 18
- Lakeland Winter Youth Camp: Youths in grades 1-6 are invited to sign up for a candy-making event that will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18. Engaging experiments include making mint candies and sampling classroom-made chewing gum. Feb. 10 is the registration deadline.The class size for Nature’s Candy Store will be limited to 20, and snacks will be provided. The class fee is $20 and includes all supplies. The class will be held at International Harvester Clubhouse, 4523 Canada Road, Lakeland. See the registration form online at LakelandTN.gov/Events. Bring or mail the completed form to Lakeland City Hall, 10001 U.S. 70 in Lakeland during regular weekday hours. Check payments should be made out to the City of Lakeland. For more information, contact Kim Odom or Kevin Rooney at (901) 867-2717. The event, presented by Memphis Botanic Garden & Lakeland Parks and Recreation Department, will explore the plant origins of some favorite sweet treats. Did you know that chocolate, vanilla, licorice and cinnamon all come from plants?