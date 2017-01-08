At a Glance for Jan. 5, 2017

Local teams to vie for National Hoopfest honors

Nine area high schools, including Bartlett, Arlington and Bolton, will be playing basketball with other highly skilled teams in this weekend’s upcoming ARS/Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest.

See our story inside on the sports page for details about locations and tipoff times for the event, to be held Jan. 6-7.

Join other sky gazers, learn how to set up telescope

[Editor’s note: This meeting was cancelled because of inclement weather and will be rescheduled.]

The Memphis Astronomical Society welcomes visitors from around the Mid-South, and the next meeting will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 7. The location will be the Assisi Hall Science Auditorium on the campus of Christian Brothers University at East Parkway South and Central Avenue.

That whole meeting will be devoted to helping beginners learn how to set up and use their telescopes, such as those recently received as Christmas presents. January sky maps and set-up directions also will be provided. Bring your own telescope if you want to join others after the meeting in the parking lot to do some star gazing, weather permitting. In the case of inclement weather, there will be a question-and-answer session instead.

For more information, email MAS President Ric Honey at Ric@MemphisAstro.org or visit the organization’s website at MemphisAstro.org.

Have you thought through emergency plans for 2017?

Be ready for anything in the new year, with solid advice from the Shelby County Office of Preparedness. Create an emergency kit, design a family plan, and identify a safe place for severe weather events and other emergencies. Access planning templates and see a concise list of recommendations online at this Shelby office’s website: staysafeshelby.us/content/resolve-be-ready-2017.

The Bartlett Police Department also has solid advice for a safer, more secure 2017. In a post on a local NextDoor.com forum, Lt. Todd Halford advised, “It’s almost the new year. It’s time to start thinking about getting together with your neighbors. Get involved with your neighborhood watch group or HOA. Neighborhood Watch works. Keep looking out for one another.”