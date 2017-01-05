Bartlett Police reports for Dec. 26, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for Dec. 26, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Dec. 26

Stage Road and Memphis-Arlington Road (fraud)

A man reported the day after Christmas that someone had used his debit card twice without his permission. The first was on Dec. 19 at Walmart (8400 Stage Road) for $85.61. The second use was the same day at another Walmart (6420 Memphis Arlington Road) for $112.44.

North Street (theft from yard)

A package thief took a UPS package from the front porch of a home on North Street sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 24, the homeowner reported on Dec. 26. The item stolen was a high-power nine-jet ultrasonic fogger/mister/humidifier ($150).

Dec. 27

Steven Franklin Drive (home invasion)

A woman reported on Dec. 27 that a friend armed with a black handgun, along with another acquaintance and two unknown white males, unlawfully entered her home between midnight and 12:30 a.m. , but they quickly left the residence.

She said the friend he had stolen her car and keys on Dec. 24 from a hotel in Memphis, and she believes he used those keys to enter her home. The vehicle that the home invaders used wasn’t the one that was stolen from her, she said.

Carla Lane (theft from motor vehicle)

A man reported on Dec. 27 that someone had rummaged through his truck bed storage box the previous day. He parked his Ford F150 pickup in the driveway around 8 p.m., and he noticed the intrusion at 7:20 a.m. the next morning.

The storage box’s contents were emptied out into the truck bed, and the only item missing was a small duffle bag containing paperwork and documents.

Peyton Randolph (auto burglary)

A victim reported on Dec. 27 that someone stole multiple items from a Saturn Outlook and Toyota Corolla parked in the home’s driveway. Items taken included a TomTom brand GPS device and a Craftsman toolbox ($45) filled with face painting brushes and paints ($350). The thefts happened between 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and 10:15 a.m. Dec. 27.

Skylight Drive (theft)

Someone removed the temporary tag from a 2010 Nissan Altima, the owner reported on Dec. 27. She said she parks the car on the street in front of her home. The theft happened between noon Dec. 25 and 1 p.m. Dec. 27.

Dec. 28

Chesterfield Cove (theft from motor vehicle)

On Dec. 28, a gun owner reported a weapon stolen from his vehicle. Items taken included a black Glock 43 handgun ($500), eight 9mm bullets ($5) and a black Remora handgun holster ($40).

He noticed the theft the day of the report and said the weapon was stolen sometime within the past two weeks. During that period, he traveled to Nashville and Johnson City, but he believes the weapon was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at home.

He said he normally locks his vehicle but may have forgotten to do so a couple of times.

Stage Road (theft from motor vehicle)

A man returned from a meal on Dec. 28 to find his car’s keyhole had been punched and multiple items were stolen. He parked around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of 5705 Stage Road, ate dinner and returned around two hours later.

The driver’s side keyhole was destroyed, along with his dashboard. His Kenwood DDC 790 radio ($500) was missing. Other stolen items included a camouflage backpack ($100) containing miscellaneous medical supplies ($100), a black iPhone 5s ($400) and two JL Audio 10-inch speakers ($500).

A witness reported seeing a white male and an Asian male, both about 19-24 years old, in the area before the incident.

Dec. 29

Court Street (attempted burglary)

A man went outside when he heard noise in his backyard around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 29, and he spotted someone running away. The suspect—a slim male wearing a black hoodie and black pants—climbed over the chicken wire fence and fled westbound on North Street.

The man also found that the window screen had been removed from his home’s rear window.

Dec. 30

Trey Hobbs Cove (burglary)

A woman taking care of someone else’s dogs around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 30 found that the home had been burglarized. Items taken included a 60-inch Magnavox and a 42-inch TV of unknown make/model ($800).

Officers cleared the property and found that the entry door from the garage had been pried open from an unknown object. They also noticed a small amount of drug paraphernalia in plain view, and it was photographed and later destroyed.

Dec. 31

4th Avenue (suspicious circumstance)

A woman reported on Dec. 31 that her back door had been pried open. She said the last time they had seen the door undamaged was around 8 p.m. Dec. 30, when her husband took the dogs outside. The family discovered the damage around 5 a.m. Dec. 31.

She said she hadn’t noticed if anything was missing from the home.