Hoopfest comes to Bartlett, Arlington

Bartlett and Arlington high schools will play host to the ARS/Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest this weekend. Each local team will play another team from somewhere else in the country on Friday and Saturday night.

Friday’s games will be at Bartlett High. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. for Hamilton Heights vs. Lausanne Collegiate School, 6:30 p.m. for East St. Louis vs. Bolton High, and 8 p.m. for Bartlett High vs. Montverde Academy.

Saturday’s games will be at AHS. Tipoff is at noon for Ridgeway High vs. Little Rock Baptist Prep, 1:30 p.m. for Houston High vs. Sunrise Christian (Kansas), 3 p.m. for Southwind High vs. Pebblebrook (Georgia), 4:30 p.m. for Cordova High vs. Simeon (Illinois), 6 p.m. for Arlington High vs. Hamilton Heights (Tennessee) and 7:30 p.m. for East High vs. Montverde Academy.

Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway started the National Hoopfest concept with Travis Haddock in Memphis. As a Memphis native who was not afforded this kind of opportunity as a local high school basketball player, he is passionate about giving local players a chance to stand out.

“It gives the kids the opportunity to play very skilled teams they otherwise wouldn’t be able to play, and also get some scouting attention,” he said.

Chris Mellon Sr., the vice president and chief marketing officer of ARS, said, “The ARS management team members are all sports enthusiasts, but we also have a mission to give back to the community. This game is a platform to help young athletes showcase their talents. This is the sixth time we’re hosting National Hoopfest in Memphis and we’re anticipating a great turnout. We’re proud to be a part of this event.”

Hoopfests are held in Memphis, Dallas and Tampa. This year will be the third that ESPN has televised the event. More than 100 Division 1 scholarship athletes will participate in the event, including five NBA lottery picks. Proceeds have gone to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For more information about National Hoopfest, visit nationalhoopfest.com.

Memphis-based American Residential Services (ARS) is privately owned, and it operates a network of more than 70 locally managed service centers in 22 states. The ARS/Rescue Rooter Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation and ventilation services. For more information, visit ars.com or rescuerooter.com.