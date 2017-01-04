BARTLETT—Faye Longo, age 62, of Bartlett, Tenn., died unexpectedly of currently unknown causes on December 28, 2016. She was at home with her husband and youngest daughter, Liz. Faye leaves behind Joe Longo, her devoted husband of 40 years. Her memory lives in her 7 children: Mark Longo of Bartlett, Stacey (and Ray) Graham of Atoka, Jimmy (and Deatra) Longo of Bartlett, Chris Longo of Bartlett, Jennifer (and Lee) Allen of Huntsville, Daniel (and Elizabeth B.) Longo of Bartlett, and Elizabeth “Liz” Longo of Bartlett but attending graduate school in NC.

Faye was a faithful wife whose greatest joy was her family. She coached her children’s ball teams, attended literally every extracurricular and school function in which her children participated, watched 3 children get married in the same year, and tried to make every day special no matter what happened that day. While she rooted for U of M basketball and Atlanta Braves baseball, her favorite hobby was quality time with her 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild: Brennley, Cody, Tyler, Logan, Marissa, Ava, Destiny, Abby, Alex, Landon, Lidia, Ryan, Eric, Leila, and Katie. Faye baby-sat several grandchildren before and after school every day and regularly attended the grandchildren’s extracurricular activities and baptisms.

Faye also leaves behind two brothers, Richard Ryan of NJ and Charles Ryan of MO, as well as many extended relatives. Faye was preceded in death by her parents Bonnie and Charles Ryan, her sister Polly Ryan, and her twin sister Kaye Ownby—all of Memphis.

The law office that Faye shares with her daughter Stacey will be closed until further notice.

The family received friends on Monday evening, January 2nd, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 North Germantown Rd. A second visitation was on Tuesday afternoon, January 3rd, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Bartlett Baptist Church. Interment followed in Memorial Gardens. After the committal service, a fellowship meal for family was provided at Bartlett Baptist Church.

The family asks that instead of flowers or honorariums, you spend a day with those you love and call or email the ones who can’t be there. That is what Faye, Mom, Grandma would want. Online condolences may be made by visiting memphisfuneralhome.net and accessing Faye Longo’s memorial page.