Double overtime: Houston vs. Bartlett

It took two overtimes, but the Houston Mustangs beat Bartlett 56-54 Thursday night in the Stagecoach Classic. Houstons Ryan Boyce led all scorers with 12 points. Both teams started slow, with the score 6-5 after the first quarter. Down 18-16 at halftime, the Mustangs used a 14-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead. However, the Panthers responded with a late 24-18 run, pushing the game to extra time. Both teams scored 6 points in the first overtime. Houston shut out Bartlett 2-0 in the second OT to secure the win. Ryan Grigsby and Jefferson Walker both scored 11 points for the Panthers, who will host Bolton on Thursday. PICTURED: Jaylen Reed glides to the basket for the contested lay up. Photo by Theron Malone.