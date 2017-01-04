Collegiate Corner for Jan. 5, 2017
Colleges and universities have released the following information about area students.
Honors
- Four Bartlett students are among the 322 that Union University in Jackson, Tenn., named to the fall President’s List. They include Brooklyn Alexandra Croom, Terkessa W, Frison, Jennifer L. Stobbe and Anna Catherine Venckus. Students who receive this honor must be full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.
- Three Bartlett students were among the 244 who were named to the Union University fall Dean’s List. They include Matt Wade Battistelli, Emily Kate Boyer and Lydia Ruth Kaercher. The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) on a four-point scale.
- Austin Peay State University in Clarksville has named the following students to the fall Dean’s List: Lauren Eskew, Laurel Hansen, Megan Hansen and Shane Lantigua, all of Bartlett; and Jacob Hubbard, Unjala Lester, Brittany Meyer, Noelle Oleartchick, Ashleigh Pagenkopf and Jason Pagenkopf, all of Arlington. The Dean’s List includes students who have earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
- Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) has named the following students to the fall Dean’s List: Benjamin Mitchell of Bartlett and William Wiltshire of Arlington. The Dean’s List honors students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.
- Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., has named three area students have been to its fall 2016 Dean’s List: Hannah Misenheimer and Christina Thomas, both of Arlington; and Benjamin Nielsen of Bartlett. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
- Belmont University in Nashville has named three area students to its fall Dean’s List: Sarah Remington and Claire Ward, both of Bartlett; and Jordan Brumbelow of Arlington. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C. About 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for this fall’s Dean’s List.
- Berry College in Rome, Ga., has named John Tucker of Arlington to its fall Dean’s List. This list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Graduations
- Mildred J. Brewer of Bartlett and Isaias Uaene were among the 297 graduates at Union University during fall commencement services on Dec. 17 at West Jackson Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn. Brewer majored in organizational leadership with a specialization in health management, and Uaene majored in expository preaching.
- The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa awarded degrees to the following area students during its Dec. 10 winter commencement: William Brockwell of Lakeland, master’s degree; and bachelor’s degree recipients Breanna Merkl, Nicholas King and Kimberly Koehler, all of Bartlett.