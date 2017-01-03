Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Police investigating bank robbery at Stage and Covington Pike

webrobbery

Memphis police are investigating a bank robbery at a Regions near the intersection of Covington Pike and Stage Road.

Police reported that the robbery occurred around noon on the 3000 block of Covington Pike, about a mile west of Bartlett city limits.

Police stated that a white male wearing a hoodie and mask entered the bank, placed a bag on a teller’s table and told the teller to fill it with hundreds and fifties.

He left the scene in a silver SUV that was driven by another white male. They drove north on Covington Pike.

Students walking home from nearby Craigmont High School looked on as MPD officers stayed to tend to the crime scene after 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

