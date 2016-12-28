Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Legals for Dec. 29, 2016

Legals - AnnouncementsNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the City Hall Annex, Large Conference Room, 6382 Stage Road, on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. for a hearing to consider the following request:

John McNatt, Contractor, is requesting a variance for an accessory building for owners of property at 8421 U.S. Highway 70. This is in the Residential Estate Zoning District (R-E). They are requesting to remove two accessory buildings and replace one with a workshop with run-ins on one or both sides of the shop. This shop will house their private vehicles and equipment in a safe environment away from the animals. It is not for commercial use.

Any citizen who may wish to appear and testify either for or against this request will be heard. Written comments, either for or against, may be addressed to the attention of Terry Emerick, City of Bartlett; 6382 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN 38134, and are to be received no later than 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

A. Keith McDonald
Mayor

