Holiday lighting winners announced in Bartlett

Bartlett City Beautiful has picked the winners of the 2016 Holiday Lighting Contest for the best outdoor residential and business displays.

Locations that took top honors included:



First place: 6928 Briarhill Drive



6928 Briarhill Drive Second Place: 9450 Gypsy Cove



9450 Gypsy Cove Third Place: 7124 Shady Oaks Drive



7124 Shady Oaks Drive Civic Pride winner (business): Split Endz at 7790 U.S. 70

The city was fortunate to have other attractive lighting displays that the judges evaluated. Finalists they considered include:

3104 Mary Nancy Cove

6161 Acorn Drive

3612 August Drive

8200 Bartlett Gap Drive

4372 High Plains Road

7365 Shadowlawn Road

6836 Tree Spring Cove

6879 Persimmon View Cove

6465 Stage Road, Nationwide Insurance

Each Christmas season, the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission sets out to recognize and award Bartlett homeowners and one Bartlett business for hard work and creativity in decorating their properties. The decorations are judged on their beauty and originality, not necessarily on the cost invested or on the amount of decorations used.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to bartlett.editor@journalinc.com.