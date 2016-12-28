Bartlett Police report for Dec. 19-25, 2016

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for Dec. 19-25. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Dec. 20

Fairway View Circle (theft from yard)

Someone stole an inflatable helicopter decoration ($120) from a man’s front yard on Dec. 20. The man said he left home at 5:30 p.m. and it was gone when he returned around 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

Falmouth Road (vandalism)

A man reported on Dec. 21 that someone broke the passenger-side window of his black Mazda pickup while it was parked on the street. He said the damage happened between Dec. 19 and 21.

The victim said nothing was taken or disturbed, and the vehicle’s doors were unlocked when the window was broken.

Bridgestone Circle (theft from motor vehicle)

Someone stole a weapon and a watch from a man’s 2004 Toyota Sequoia, the victim reported on Dec. 21. He said it happened between Dec. 10 and Dec. 21.

The items stolen were a Springfield XDS 9mm handgun ($500) and a loaded seven-round magazine from the center console and a Samsung Smart Watch Gears S ($350) that was on the gear shifter. The vehicle did not have any signs of forced entry and was parked in his driveway on Dec. 10.

Oak Forrest Drive (theft)

A woman reported the theft of a package from her front porch on Dec. 21. She said it was a Rosetta Stone DVD she had ordered from Amazon.

Dec. 22

Gailyn Drive (vandalism)

On Dec. 22 a man reported finding several holes in the vinyl siding on the east side of his home. One hole held a piece of lead or something resembling a pellet. He believes someone did the damage with a CO2 pellet gun or bird shot from a shotgun. He had no estimate of when the damage occurred.

U.S. 64 (auto burglary)

A man reported Dec. 22 that someone stole his wife’s wallet ($10) and checkbook ($22) from the glove box of his unlocked Honda HRV while they were eating lunch. He said it happened at Walmart (8400 U.S. 64) between 11:30 a.m. and noon the previous day.

Dec. 23

Stage Park Place (burglary)

Someone burglarized a home’s attic between Dec. 4 and Dec. 23, the victims reported on Dec. 23.

Dec. 24

Christina Wood Drive (auto burglary)

A victim reported on Christmas Eve that someone had stolen items from his unlocked Ford F-250 while it was parked in his driveway. The thefts included a silver Apple iPhone 6s ($600) and a brown leather wallet ($10) containing his driver’s license, Social Security card, Capital One card, Navy Fed card and USAA card.