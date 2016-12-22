Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

A glorious Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

 

Custom Cuts in Bartlett hosted its third annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest last week, and the stylists wowed with their contributions. In front is Deborah Talley, who won for Best Hair. Behind her in the “This Is My Ugly Sweater” garb is Emily McElhaney, kneeling next to Eugenia Hawkins, who won Prettiest Sweater with her red candy-strewn sweater. In the back row, from left, are Jeff Springs, Angie Barton, Kim Gibson, Roe McCort (center, in the “I’ve Been Good” apron), Debby Sumner, Sandra Gunter and tutu-clad Kristy Rinks, who took home the contest “honors” for “Most Tackiest Sweater.” Now that’s Christmas spirit.

Custom Cuts in Bartlett had an assortment of festive trophies for the three winners in their Third Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

