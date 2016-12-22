At a Glance for Dec. 22, 2016

Area municipalities announce Christmas, New Year’s closures

Bartlett: City offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and 26 for the Christmas holiday. They also will be closed on Jan. 2 in honor of the new year. The library and the animal shelter will both be closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 1-2.

Holiday hours at the Bartlett Recreation Center will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, normal hours of 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 26-29, 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 30, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 1-6 p.m. Jan. 1.

For the week of Dec. 26, Bartlett trash pick-up will be delayed one day, with Monday pick-up on Tuesday and Friday pick-up on Saturday. There will be no change in trash pick-up the week of Jan 2.



Arlington: Town offices, including the town hall, senior center and library, will be closed Dec. 23 and 26 and again on Jan. 2. Trash pickup times will not be affected by the holidays.



Lakeland: The city hall and senior center will be closed Dec. 23 and 26 and again on Jan. 2. Republic Services, which picks up the city’s trash, yard waste and recycling, will be closed on Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas and will run Tuesday through Saturday. They will be closed on Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day and will run Tuesday through Saturday that week as well.

Local artists among 39 selected for WinterArts show

Two Arlington artists, woodworker Dennis Paullus and photographer Donald Golden, are among the 39 artists selected for the 2016 WinterArts. This show will be at 5058 Park Ave. in Memphis through Christmas Eve. For details, see winterartsmemphis.com.

Agricenter’s poster contest now open through Feb. 27

The Agricenter International Ag Day Poster Contest is open through Feb. 27 for children in grades 3-8 on the theme of “Agriculture: Food for Life.” See agricenter.org/postercontest for details.