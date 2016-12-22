2016 Letters to Santa

Every year it warms hearts at The Bartlett Express to read children’s letters to Santa. For Christmas 2016, we are sharing these first-graders’ letters provided by Bartlett’s elementary schools, along with some of the students’ drawings and colored pictures for the jolly old elf.

Bartlett Elementary

Dear Santa,

I hop you don’t get tired. I hope you are glad. I hope your not sad. I hope you have a Merry christmas and a happy new year. I wish you a merry christmas. Hello christmas and happy birthday Jesus!

From Natalie

Dear Santa,

I want a little live pet and a new ipod and a hoverboard.

From Taylor

Dear Santa,

I want to see my dad more often.

From Tristan

Dear Santa,

I want a flip case iPad. I want to givev everyone a gift. And I will give my mom a card.

From Jordan

Dear Santa,

I hope you gev everrebaty a present.

From Alex

Dear Santa,

I hope that you give us good Preisit for chrimas and Don’t forget to give me a good Presit.

From, Samuel

Dear Santa,

I want for cristmas is a hover board and a hachemal and for god all the love of me and for my mom and dad every day big kissies of love and for Sela baby doll stuff.

From Sophia

Dear Santa,

I really want a little live pet, a swimming baby doll, and troll toys!

From Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I was writing you a letter to tell you I hope you have a Merry Christmas. Tell the elves thank you for making toys for all the kids.

From Hope

Dear Santa,

I wunt a thing for my mom. And dad and me! All of me falmaiy. And a elfe with lisns.

From Jacob

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year and please may I have these things. First I would like a Guy Diamond plush. Next, I would like some Shopkins. then I would like some mario Stuff. Last, I would like a toy Rudolph.

From Andrew

Dear Santa,

I want a toy owl and a toy horse. And also I want a toy robo Cat. And a toy dinsour. I also wish that Jakes spirit would be here with us on Christmas.

From Madison

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a Shopkin bakery, A barbie dreamhouse, A Shopkin case, A barbie van, and a stuffed animal. Merry Christmas Santa.

From Rayne

Dear Santa,

I want hatch itil. I want a bean dolphin. I want torch. I want booksit. I want roed dox dinosaurs.

From Chloe

Dear Santa,

I hope you make your Way to my houSe and can I have a Hover board?

From Tommy

Dear Santa,

I want a borketball and a gane that is a card that lays rogue ene.

From Bren

Dear Santa,

I what a MaSiK player.

From Isis

Dear Santa,

The Joker Holler. The Joker plane. The Joker moom rover. The Joker funny house. The Joker funny car. The Joker Robot.

From Eason

Dear Santa,

I want a Coten Candey maker I ben good I want a tostoe.

From Savannah

Dear Santa,

All i can think of is PS4 games but I will think of some thing.

From Memphis

Dear Santa,

I wated new backback. I watz a Xbox one. I wate a blue ray Deks. I wate a Drone.

From Tylen

Dear Santa,

I hope I don’t get coil. Have a great Chistmas Santa.

Love Tristan

Dear Santa,

I love you for Charesmes I wold like a Unucorn stuft animal and a stuft Pokeomon.

From Mahlee

Dear Santa,

I want a record set for chrismas.

From Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want dinoars.

From Vinnie

Dear Santa,

I Love Santa. I Wish that You whr My dad.

From Cheyenne

Dear Santa,

I want a chubbie puppie. I want a hachimal. P.s for my sister. I want Sharp crayons. I want a real pet frog. P.S and a blue one.

From Sailor Ann

Dear Santa,

I’m Good. I’m nice. I’m Good to you. I’m so Good. I’m So Good and nice.

From Dylan

Dear Santa,

I want a clows for my efy. A Decrashin!!

From Savannah

Dear Santa,

i have bin good. How have you bin Mr. santa I want a Hahchabal. Can you get me that you can becas you are Santa!

From Mandi

Dear Santa,

I want a Flip-a Zoo and a Hachamole. And a Shopkine Set. and a Anna Doll.

From Ava

Dear Santa,

I won’t a Hot wells chrac. I won’t a choclit pen. I won’t a Emoge.

From Joseph

Dear Santa,

I want a baby brathr and a borbe.

From Dayanna

Dear Santa,

I Wot a BrBe Lif in the Drem HiMo and a Doll and a bik and a glog and a taBle and a Fon and a Laptop and a Bolls and a prinse and a IPan.

From Madison

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing at the north pole? How is your reindeer? How is your sleigh doing? I Loe You Santa.

From McKenzie

Dear Santa,

Bar Bie House.

From Sarah

Dear Santa,

Are you haveing a good day. Are you haveing fun. You are nice. Wut.

From Markayla

Dear Santa,

Are you haveing a good day? Are you haveing fun? you are nice. wut.

From Analyse

Dear Santa,

Whaw are the reindeer doing? Whaw are the elves doing? Can you bring me a doll?

From Mariyami

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph and the other reindeer doing? There is a elf at school. May I have a Hawkeye Bow and Arrow. And how are all of the elves doing?

From Luke

Dear Santa,

How are the reideer? You are a good man.

From Everett

Dear Santa,

You are a good man.

Love Lydia

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? Whare are your reindeers names? I think your name is awsome. How long is the north Pole from Tennasee?

From Cooper

Dear Santa,

Did you have a good time with your elves? I hope that you have a good time with your Rudolph. I what a bablive.

From Nylol

Dear Santa,

I hope you are ok an warm at the North Pole. I hope your elves are ok. I wood hope you can get me a dry erase bord.

From Lauren

Dear Santa,

IHow are you doing Santa? I want for Christmas is a little plushy for Christmas and I want for Christmas is for everybody to by happy.

From Kamoran

Dear Santa,

How is it at the North Pole? And how are the elves doing in the workshops? Can I have a cotten candy maker pleas? And a ice cream maker pleas?

From Kylie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Howis Rudolph? I hope you Will have a good day. How is it in the North Pole?

From Rosalyn

Dear Santa,

Is the reindeer are find? Can you make toys? How are you doing. Is sumwun the natesiest? There is no sun at the nor pull.

From Brennan

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Can I have a puzl for Cristmas. And a putte box. And a stuft girffe.

From Emelia

Dear Santa,

How are elves and reindeer and you? The North pole seems cold.

From Savannah

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing. can you jrop rudolph at my house. What does he eat? if it is nothing I have then plese jrop it off. how are you doing. thank you

From Jakob

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer icspeshi Rud

From Jennifer

Altruria Elementary

Dear Santa,

Whte ciaeds of cookies whde you like. I whde love a chedic sad and all the Crayola

From Skyler

Dear Santa,

Can you by my a toy Northpole and you by my a neth gune and con you by me a toy elf and con you a Nigogo legos and con you by me a car and can you by me a Fin

From Lincoln

Dear Santa,

Haow ore the my elf is doreng at the North Pole I wud love ten trensformers, I wud love a toy ras cars i wud love a nerf gun, because i love nerf guns.

From Michael

Dear Santa,

I wut a Lego fir stashin for Christmas, anb a Lego Cide, anb a Lego pes Stashin.

From Joshua

Dear Santa,

How or you buwen. how or the reindeer buwen. wewe you geve we a chatdud. wew you geve we a nagun.

From Josh

Dear Santa,

What would you love for Christmas I would love a sqezeeaberp.

From Hayley

Dear Santa,

How do your elves make all those toys? Santa you are so cool. I have been good this year

From Patrick

Dear Santa,

At the North Pole a lot of elves work on toys for kids thakyou elves.

From Bella

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a gud happy christmas. and Santa What do i whut frum Santa is a cputrtablit.

From Haley

Dear Santa,

How is yoru reindeer Dowen How is yoru elves Dowen Do You like Christmas I wdet a NerF gun for Christmas

From Knox

Dear Santa,

I wilee wut Pigmin2 and. I wut pigmin 1 and I Wut a pigmin umeebow and I wut a toy pigmin Car and I WUt a pigmin luch box I wut a pigMin tetey cuet

From Hudson

Dear Santa,

How are You? I Love you Santa. I want a Snowdall and a Toys, and a 3b Xbox

From Karyna

Dear Santa,

You are great because You give us toys and we love You. I wolde like to have a fit bit a bike a tablet. How are doing today Santa.

From Bella

Dear Sants Claus I yunt a fuorynlr, and a Nrfrigunand 5 Bucks cku are yunr RyeDexs Santa I no sya I Bnen aty BaD But I ast Juesus in my hret

From Reid

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Clause doing I wood love a hover borid, Art stuff, play makup, new boots that go up to your nees, a blue dress that has white pokadots.

From Emily

Dear Santa,

How Are You Doing, Your elves Are So good, i Wish I was a elf, You Are a Verey Nice Man, i lik any thing for Chrizmas, Nice meeting You Santa,

From Emma

Bon Lin Elementary

Dear Santa,

I won’t som boot’s o an make them glitery to an allso Amercan Girl. An most uv all my family. I love my, Mom Dad siser and brothers

From Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I want a grtor and a BB8 thing that cenet to your phone and I want a phone.

From Jaden

Dear Santa,

I wont an icecreme mashen an cooky masheen an hot co co masheenin and a cupcake masheen.

From Sydney

Dear Santa,

I want Super mario Sports mix for Christmas.

From Axel

Dear Santa,

I wot a ras kor. I wot all fo The Ben 10. I wot a Shrasformr.

From Cameron

Dear Santa,

I would like a reMote Contal laMborghini for Chmistmas.

From Dominic

Dear Santa,

I want a new baby Dolls. Litte Pet Shop And Pet And The Shop. Ten Pokemon Cards.

From (unsigned)

Dear Santa,

I like Skylanders imagehaters.

Love Elijah

Dear Santa,

I want a dream house for Christwas, a Barbie and doll.

From Malock

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon cards fpr chriStmas.

From Dillon

Dear Santa,

I want a Lego Set of Angry birds.

From Carter

Dear Santa,

I wont Poke’mon cards and a dinosaur toy Poke’mon blankets Poke’mon Pens a Customized nerf gun and a Wi U.

Dominic

Dear Santa,

I wan Poke’mon and a lots of cars. I olla Pet dog and a Xbox 360

Love, Colt

Dear Santa,

I would like you to bring me toys on Christmas I have been cat a good little girl.

From Emily

Dear Santa,

You are The beSt Santa in the Whole Wide World Can You give Me a toY?

From Kamiyah

Dear Santa,

I want a Lego set fro Chrismas

From Bryce

Dear Santa,

I waht a Power Wheels, Wii U, and a Pic car PS cookies and Milk will be at the fireplace.

From Whitten

Dear Santa,

I want a little live pet Shopkins, a belle doll, and a toy cat. Please!!

Love Marlee

Dear Santa,

I want a X-Box. I want a Cat. I bee a good boy

From Daamin

Dear Santa,

For christmas, I waht a Set of Nail Paish and a Make upset for kids. I waht a surprise in my tocking.

From Isabella

Dear Santa, I wat lipgloss for Chismis.

From Eman

Dear Santa,

I want a Little Pet Shop.

From Amber

Dear Sant,

I Want an electric scooter, a Wi U and a lot of surprises.

From Kannon

I Want a Imant-AC

From (unsigned)

Ellendale Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Cristmas, I would like to get a Mincraft game on the X box 360. I would also love to get a big big Paint box. I want to thank you for all the presents you give us.

From Nevalh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like brabes. I would also love to get tevey. I want to thank. I am gartful for.

From Sophia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would liKe a tablet that has mincraft Road Blocks. I would also love to get Mincraft Legos. I want thank you for my presents.

From Daxton

Dear Santa,

For Chritmas I would like a Mincaft game. I would also love to get a tablet. I want to thank you for my presens.

From Ashley

Dear Santa,

For Chritmas I would like an Ipad. I would also love to get a Makeup pallet for Chritmas. I want to thank you for being kind and sweet.

From Kennedy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Nerf Gun I woulld also love to get call ifo duty games.

From Jordan

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I would Like Minecraft video game. I would also love to get a toy dinsaur I want. thank you for my presents.

From Mason

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a wubble bubble. I would also love to get a suprise toy. Please give my little a yellow car. I want to thank you for caring about me, my little brother, and my friends,

From Cailyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a hachbol. Dear Santa Ples leit Sno. Dear Santa Ples git Me Mom sum feng!

From Ginny

Dear Danta,

For christmas, I would like a Batcave with a Batman and Surprman. I Would alSo love to get a Poke’mon Book. I want to thank you for being nice to ever body.

From, and love, Gabriel

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a TV. I would also love to get dog. I want to thank you Jilgo.

From Kelsey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Call of Duty Black ops. Santa. What would you like for you was a Kid? For Christmas I wonot my Brtrr to hev Legos

From Kaleb

Dear Santa,

Ples Santa Kan I hava BrBe Drl mylf Fewbr haz Bin guD guD Santa how hav u beb? O ud not so I ou Santa. I hop uo Dot hav to mene hosis.

From Emma

Dear Santa,

For Chrhistmas I would like some Hotwheels – Lion Guard, Gotham City DC Super Friends Robo Batcave, Galactic Rivals, WWE Hall of Fame WCW throwback ring. Imagienext playschool toys, alarmclock, creepy and mystery books, tuxedo, discoball.

I also would like some nervguns, Tablet, wrestling Books, funny Books, Bad Guys Books, Pokémon Books, LeafBlower, Extinct Animals books, Kalos Pokémon, the Book of World records, Pokémon Backpack, Fairly Odd Parents very odd Chrhstmas, Santa Hunters. Ghostbusters costumes, Security cameras, Notebook, Dictionary, Science Book, Science kit, John Ceno costume, Prodigy tag at Freddy’s hat, shirt, pants, basket balls, P.S Dancing Shoes and money and reading street books.

Thanks, from Walter

Dear Santa,

Can you brueg me a gragin tooe.

From Finnley

Dear Santa,

Can you Brege me a rtodto for me?

Can you Brege me a wah with BB-O with it?

Can you Brege me a Bote tat Gos vare fast for me?

From Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want sum blox and a dole i want sumthing for my famaly i want a pupy rapt in a box and the nam is scrufolse. i want a bike a and sum berbyes a boll a fish a chran mad. I love you Santa. With a lot of seets Mary Chrismas.

From (unsigned)

Dear Santa,

I WOT a BOBIY GiHAS.

I WOT a dog

I WOT A BABIY DOL

From Rena

Dear Santa,

I am not Crshchin but I want a stiker Book and Some diry of a wimpy kid Books a lego Set thank you so much! PS I have a elf at my class his name is noodols

P.S I Wood also like a dog

From Rebece

Dear Santa,

Can you brage me this a LeShait Skatre. And a wudloll.

From Summer

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a hatchamal for Chrismas and chip my robot dog and tiara my drem dog.

From Olivia

Dear Santa,

I hope your having a g’ood time at the nofe pool Sata. So how are the eelfs going. Are they going good? Sipeking of good im being good today. Today is a good day. Eveveday is a good day.

From Chase

P.S Merey CHRISTMAS

Dear Santa,

HAV I BiN BiN BaD I lik I Yo der. I WiSh fo bolkismi Ples.

Yor Nis,

Sadie

Dear Santa,

Have you Ben good today? How is it going? How are your dear? I rilly rilly rillyl love you. I mite make you cookes to eat.

From Elaina

Dear Santa,

I love you you are the best. You ara a god fad. I am dodnoig god. you Lol god. I LLLLove you Santa.

From Nola

Dear Santa,

I whant a new lego set. So how is the north Pole doing? i am Sher it is good becuce i am going good. So how are you? i am sher you are Good becuce i am good, Very good.

From William

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of toys. Im so, exetic, for chrstimas! How is your wife? Does she, cook? How, are the elfs? Are they makeing some Jolly presents. Well goodbye

From Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

Can I get a Bike. I wot’s a bill. My Mom wot’s a bill. My SiSter ned a BaPak. I Wot’s a Diary of a wimpy Boke.

From Andrea

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a racoonon suf toy of chrismas and a book thay you but a sufdog toy.

From Kierianna

Dear Santa,

How is it gowig. Santa is it gowig good bekuse im Good toDay and im iksibid to See you agin Next NoveMber this is Whiy im iksidid is bekus im just good toDay.

From Matthew

Dear Santa,

I want a legols set of nejogl set. And i wut a nrfgn. And it is a the besol and hary of hool boo

From Lennox

Dear Santa,

How are you Doing! im Doing good i bet you love this year i bet you thinik you love the cookies I want lots of oik

From David

Dear Santa,

I want some things that have to do with minecraft and some other suprises. How are your reindeer? How are you doing? How is your wife?

From Jacob

PS Send me your answer as soon as posible.

Dear Santa,

I Wate a Ds. for CHrismag. How do you git to avre cite in time. Merry CHrismag. Thic you for seing ore Elf. I Love m Elf Snofil. I oso wate some Logo.

From Steven

Dear Santa,

Wat i Wot for Christmas is a brbe Hmoe in a brbe to wut es i wut is a cish to and a Play hmos toos i wot a cucee mshin Santa hanprsosos!

From Amiyah

Dear Santa,

I hope I git a ershot 200 rifle. Haw is your day I hop it is good? I lost my two frunt teeth. Last yeyer did you giv awt good bresints. Good day sonta I hope yuo giv me good bresints.

From Caleb

Dear Santa

I waat sathg for crisms. Its dowig prit good here hobot you I hop its good. Santa I hope ur fine to. I Know it is cole up nouthe you are wom. Mreey crismis Santa no cole for me.

From Bennot

Dear Santa,

I wesh for a brbebdoll, haw rae you

I like to play with my fed, haw rae your radeyse, I luve crismis!

happy crismis!

From Kate

Dear Santa,

How is yor day gowing. My day is gowing god. Wut is it likce in the north pol. Is rubof riley rele. How is Mris Clos dowing.

From Ainsley

Dear Santa,

Santa I Wot for trismis is a BrBe dolS haue Wiph dolS aI Wot is a Elsa dolS home with dolS Wi Elsa and Anna.

From Cher

Dear Santa,

For christmas I would Like some … Lagose

From Presley

Dear Santa,

I want a baisk gol and a stuft rendir and a jrnl and a miedcrat duJin an t and a box of loges and a all of the resimin.

From Preston

Dear Santa,

1. Chhmt D’Bh I Wth.

2. I Ch Po

3. I C Bh th P

From Dylan

Dear Santa,

I would like a Big toy Bear for Christmas.

From Ethan

Dear Santa,

For Crismus I want … Fuog Iogo wot u … Ha jrnol

I rile Wot a lit … rkinr a … CPuar

a ba … Minemasr. Lsgoteg

From Caroline

Dear Santa,

I wold like a toy elf and a toy Walken cat and I want some toy cars.

From Aliina

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want A … 3ds A Bice a NrFeGune A Oktumis Prime

From Caleb

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a lego frinds set with the queen dragon and some more paper and a spy set this year.

From Sarah

Dear Santa,

For Chrishmas I waht Cat.

Kan I hale a Sot

I Waht to hale two Cat

Sac fof gel soe gas.

From Suraia

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy elf and I love toy truck.

From Ajmain

Dear Santa,

I Want Pink Brad

I Want Christmas tee

I Want Dog

I Want cat

I Want anna

I Want anna Brad

From Auriana

Dear Santa,

I would like … 5 EDS gams. And a tabalite. And new Bakpake. Nnd a small trampileon. And Sum mouvees.

From Silas

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Hachmal. I would like a Xbox one for Christmas too I would like a Ginger bread Hose for Christmas and a Poppy Toys I want a Dc Super hero girls dolls too tell my Mom to get me Carmella doll too and to get me a Nikki toy too

From Jasmyn

Dear Santa,

for christmas I would lik hole cause of Savinke do drops and a hatchimal and live pet animals and Gorge and wethead game and Toozies and of cose my too frunt theeth so I can eat the yumme food PS. also whatever you want to bring me.

From Hatchee

Dear Santa,

I waht a tDtyu anb a Lagomans

From Christian

Dear Santa,

for christmas I want one of thosese real looking Babby Dolls. and a new bike. and a Cowboys shert. and Hachmles. also a Bunny House. and Books. alSo a toy Clock. and Amaracin flag.

From Brookelyn

Oak Road Elementary

Dear Santa,

Star Wars lego set Drone remote control Monster truck Ninjengo lego set a big Foxy and a little Pokemon keychain

From Tyler

Dear Santa,

I want a legos sketchers hulk soccer Ball Tennsee Jersey Tennsee hat monster truck

From Ellis

Dear Santa,

I would like legos. I would Also like toys. I want Starwars toys.

From Justice

Dear Santa,

I wana Fugi camera iPad purse and any Thing you would like for me to have I will leave cookies and milk. thank you

Love Stella

Dear Santa,

What i want for Chistmas is a My own laptop and here i Ben good this Year.

From Phoenix

Dear Santa,

Elle LEGO Set. a Troll toe. a Big Bile. a Swming Trdll toe. a stuft amimal a grate christmas.

From Charles

Dear Santa,

I dont want a lot this year. All I want is some Christmas P.J.s.,k a TV, A computer, A snow glode, my own construction paper and an, i Phone I promise Ive been really good and deserve all this

From Alaina

Dear Santa,

I want a gymnastics mat I want money. American girl doll BaBy AliVe. Step Watch. iPhone! Make Up. emoJi Pillow

From Riley

Dear Santa,

I love cresmes not Becus I get presents. But Be cus It is GodS b day. And I LOVE geting the elf he is funny. Suprise me.

From Sarah

Dear Santa,

I like to play with my brothers on the Xboxone while playing Jurrasic World

From Saed

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the gift we can share. And I think your magic is cool.

From Joel

Dear Santa,

I would like uno, ukelele, nomnum Lipgloss Truck, baby Moana Doll, toy Kitchen, my little pony book, box of marker. merry Christmas

From Isabel

Dear Santa,

I have been nise to My bruthers. I want toys.

From Andrew

Dear Santa,

You are the best. You have given me a lot of presents. You even gave me a bike

Love,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

I hope you give us a lot of toys for christmas and for the next christmas today.

From Stepheon

Dear Santa,

I’m sory for telling everyone that Mom tooted in targat she didn’t. I’m triyin to be good I. Want a Sogaleo Pokemon Gx.

From Jason

Dear Santa,

I would really like a Surbian Huskey dog. I would really like a X-box 360 video game. I would really like a toy NERF gun. Thank you, Santa.

From Omar

Dear Santa,

I want a roller coaster for my backyard. I also really like markers. I will leev you milk and cookeeys.

From Camryn

Dear Santa,

I want a Hatchimal please, and an Ipad touch, and makeup. My elf has been very nice to me. And I want to see my family very very much! I Love you! Merry Christmas! you are the best

From Ellyson

Peace on earth and merry mile!

Dear Santa,

I want some chapter books. I would like a shopkins lego set. Can I please have a canvas to paint on? Maye I have a musical instrument? Could I have a notebook?

From Riley

Dear Santa,

I would like a magic Kit and a Hatchiwal and a Zoom Kitty I hope to see You I have Been trying to be good.

From Garrett

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I like to send a toyes for all the children in my scholl. Please and presents to my teacher. she is so nice. I love my School, I want ally my children in my school have a lovely and safe Christmas.

From Noorr

Dear Santa,

Keep up the Good Work!

From Braden

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon moon, a wooden maze and … mine craft Legos.

From Troy

Dear Santa,

I will Leave you some cookies and milk. my sister wants an itunes card and so Do I.

From Casey

Dear Santa,

I wunt to hav a gud Kresmes and I hope that evreybodey els has a happy Krs

From Emerson

Dear Santa,

I want an Amaricane Girle dole I want a BariBey Like in the jrem hows I want a Know Biycecle with no throlnigh Wels. I want a Chapter BooK. I want a sepriz. I want a purse. I want a prins a suscarij. I Want a barbey dole. I want a stuft Owl.

From Piper

Dear Santa,

I want a fake want, any Emoji plush toy. candy cane fake Sword and that is all.

From Olina

I Love you Santa

Dear Santa,

I love to draw pictures. Do you? If you don’t know how to draw I am starting to writ a book on how to draw. P.S. Thos black scridls are mstackse.

From Ailey

Dear Santa,

Santa i want sonic for lego Diminchins and infinaty extra teeth i wish to live intil i am infinity.

From (unsigned)