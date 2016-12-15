Things to consider when hosting for the holidays

Holiday hosts have a lot on their plates. The work of holiday hosting does not begin when the first guest arrives. It starts weeks before, when homeowners begin preparing their homes for overnight guests.

Because the holiday season can be so busy, it’s easy for hosts to overlook certain things as the day their first guests are set to arrive draws nearer. But the following are a few things hosts should consider in the weeks before their guests show up.

Accommodations



It’s hard to overlook accommodations when hosting for the holidays, but it’s best to inspect linens and other items that might go largely unused throughout much of the year. Check foldout couches or air mattresses a few weeks before your guests are slated to arrive. This gives you ample time to address any issues and also allows you to comparison shop and find great deals on any items you need to replace.

Hosts who are parents to young children may want to discuss sleeping arrangements before guests arrive if kids will be asked to sleep in different beds. Kids might embrace the change, while others might be less enthusiastic. If younger cousins will be staying over, let kids choose their new roommates, which might make them more excited about sharing rooms with their guests.

Explaining the situation in advance gives youngsters time to ready themselves for their temporary move.

Diets



Ask guests before they arrive if they have any particular food allergies or items they need to avoid because of any medications they might be taking. This is especially important for youngsters, who may forget to avoid homemade cookies with nuts despite having nut allergies.

By asking in advance if your guests have any food allergies or foods and ingredients they must avoid, you will know to avoid serving particular dishes so no one accidentally eats foods that might make them sick and you can prepare alternative dishes for people who must avoid certain foods.

Activities



If guests will be staying for several nights, explore a few local activities so everyone can get out of the house for a night or two. Time spent with family is one of the best parts of the holiday season, but spending all of that time inside in cramped quarters can grow uncomfortable over time. Plan a family night or two out that everyone can enjoy.

Pets



When hosting for the holidays, let your guests know if you have any pets. Some people have dog and cat allergies, and those allergies may make it difficult for them to enjoy their stay. Other allergies might be so severe that they have to find alternative lodging. Let guests know about your pets when you invite them to stay at your house so no one is surprised at the last minute. In addition, let guests know if they can bring their own pets along to your house.

Hosting for the holidays is a great way to welcome loved ones into your home. Considering and discussing a few factors before your guests arrive can ensure everyone enjoys their stay.