At a Glance for Dec. 15, 2016

Last chance for Christmas lights judging in Bartlett

Dec. 15 is the night that Bartlett’s City Beautiful Commission panel of judges will tour the streets to evaluate exterior lighting displays for the Holiday Lighting Contest.

Residents and businesses are invited to go all out with their lights and displays.

The judges will select 12 finalists from all segments of the city, and from those they will choose three residential winners and one business winner to receive plaques and signs to display during the rest of December. The winning entries also will be photographed and published in The Bartlett Express.

The decorations will be judged on their beauty and originality, not necessarily on the cost invested or on the amount of decorations used. Questions should be directed to Kenneth Parks at communityrelations@cityofbartlett.org.

Dec. 16 event to raise funds for WTVA home to be built in Arlington

Maria Stevenson, owner of the ARCpoint Labs franchise in Cordova, has announced a Christmas Gala she plans to make an annual event in support of the planned West Tennessee Veterans Home to be built in Arlington. She is a former member of the National Guard and daughter of a veteran.

The event will be at the newly decorated Nineteenth Century Club mansion at 1433 Union Avenue in Memphis, which will reopen soon as Iazakaya, a fine Japanese/French restaurant.

Attendees will be among the select first to view the $3.7 million renovation. Taking up two stories, every dining room and lounge has its own fireplace and the grand entry room houses a sushi bar with high-top tables. The central downstairs is ringed by several intimate dining rooms.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com at $75 for individuals or $125 for couples. The event starts at 7 p.m. and continues through midnight. It will be semi-formal, and members of the military are invited to wear dress blues. Hors d’oeurves, sushi and food will be provided along with live music and a photographer. An after-party will follow. Tickets are limited.