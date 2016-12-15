Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Elementary kindness

This holiday season Rivercrest Elementary School in Bartlett is collecting “Hats for the Homeless.” When Lizzie Hibbard, 9, heard about the school project, she decided she wanted to help. One day her fourth-grade teacher, Cindy Ralston, reminded her class about the project. The next day Lizzie brought 16 knitted hats of all colors and sizes with a special handwritten note attached to each one. One note read, “I hope you know this was made with love,” while another note read, “I hope this hat will keep you warm.” Hibbard is still busy knitting hats because her goal is to knit 20 hats in total.  She understands that this holiday season is about giving, and she hopes to inspire others to spread kindness, too.

 

