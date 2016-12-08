At a Glance for Dec. 8, 2016

Lakeland to kick off Christmas season with Dec. 9 festival

Lakeland residents are invited to the I.H. Clubhouse at 4523 Canada Road this Friday. From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the city is hosting an evening of live music, hot fresh pizzas donated by Marco’s Pizza, and coffee and hot chocolate from Starbucks. Children can tell Santa how good they’ve been, get their faces painted, visit Mike the Balloon Man and make crafts.

See high school basketball at its finest on Dec. 9-10

The Bartlett Invitational will bring some of the best boys’ basketball teams in Tennessee and Arkansas to Bartlett High School to compete Dec. 9-10. Bartlett’s first game is at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. For a schedule, see arhoops.com/bartlett-invitational.

Davies Manor to welcome public for Dec. 11 event

Davies Manor Plantation in Bartlett will host its annual Christmas open house 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11. Refreshments will be served in Hillwood and the manor house will be open for tours.

Tune up for the holidays at Bartlett Library Dec. 12

Friends of the Bartlett Library will present Holiday Music, featuring James Riddick, director of the Bartlett Area Chorus and member of Delta Cappella, a local a cappella group, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. This evening will also introduce new Library Manager Chip Holliday. Join the fun at 5884 Stage Road for refreshments starting at 6 p.m.

Cheerleaders offer Dec. 15 as Parents’ Night Out

Parents can have an extra night off for Christmas shopping or relaxing, with help from a Bartlett High School Cheerleading fundraiser. Parents’ Night Out will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Ninth Grade Academy cafeteria (ages 4+). Cost: $25 for first child and $10 per added child.