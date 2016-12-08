Arlington approves conveying land to ACS

At its Dec. 5 meeting, the Arlington town board authorized Mayor Mike Wissman to convey a strip of land to the local school district for the purpose of constructing a central office.

The resolution authorized him to convey 6,242 square feet adjacent to the 2.16 acres deeded in 2015 (Resolution 2015-41). This additional property squares up the back line, according to the town attorney.

The board also held public hearings and unanimously passed two ordinances: One for routine amendments to the town’s air pollution control code, and the other to amend Arlington’s zoning map.

The rezoning was for just under 19 acres on the southwest corner of Milton Wilson Boulevard and Airline Road. It was rezoned from E (Estate Residential) and SC (Shopping Center) to SC for the property’s front portion and the rest as B-2 (General Business). The rezoning is consistent with the zoning of surrounding property, according to staff reports.

The board also amended Arlington’s Facility Provider Policy and Lease Agreement. Among the changes, the fee will go to $50 for a two-hour rental, and non-Arlington residents will have more opportunities (although Arlington residents get preference). See the amended policy when posted on the town’s website for details.

The topic of the Planning Commission came up as a matter of procedure in discussions on whether the mayor alone or the mayor and board should appoint members. After a spirited discussion about whether the optimal number of people on the Planning Commission should be seven or nine, as well as the right and responsibility of the mayor to remove non-contributing Planning Commission members, the board agreed that appointment decisions should be made by the entire board. So as a routine housekeeping matter they voted unanimously to keep Alderman Oscar Brooks as one member of the commission.

In other business, the Arlington mayor and town board also:

Heard the quarterly Arlington Community Schools report.

Received the sheriff’s report for November.

Approved a dress code for non-uniformed town employees.

Had the first reading of an ordinance to amend the town budget for FY2016-17.

Commented that town facilities would be closed for the Christmas holidays on Dec. 23 and 26, as well as Jan. 2 for New Year’s. The next town board meeting will be on a Tuesday night, Jan. 3, because of the holiday.

In the beer board meeting that immediately preceded the city board meeting, an off-premises beer permit was unanimously approved for Citgo Gas Station (11017 U.S. 70). There was a requirement to request a new permit because of a change in ownership.

