Bartlett paves way for new LA Fitness location

The Bartlett city board approved the site plan contract for a new LA Fitness location off Stage Road at their Nov. 22 meeting. They also granted a waiver for more narrow than usual landscaping around the gym’s median signage.

The facility will be at 6050 Stage Road in the existing Antique Gallery location.

In other business, the mayor notified the board that he authorized an emergency payment of $45,850. The city was waiting to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units at the Singleton Community Center’s gym until the first of the year, but both units have failed. The amount covers the purchase and installation of two HVAC units and an overage amount typically included as a buffer against unforeseen expenses in such projects.

Bartlett’s mayor and aldermen also completed public hearings and the third and final readings of ordinances to designate the Brunswick Rosenwald School (4549 Brunswick Road) and Cedar Hall (3712 Broadway Road) as historic landmarks.

The board also:

Amended the city’s air pollution control code, updating permit and emissions fees. The amendments were state requirements so that the city stays in compliance with air quality. No one spoke up for or against this ordinance at the public hearing, and it passed on third and final reading.

Authorized right-of-way purchasing for the widening of Old Brownsville Road. The city has negotiated a price of $71,411 for Tract 12, owned by Jo Ann Rimer.

Removed Resolution 14-16 from the agenda at the developer’s request. The resolution would have approved amendments to the Richland Valley Planned Development.

Recognized two firefighters who were promoted from firefighter privates to apparatus drivers, John Burns and Rodney Bohanon.

Appointed Michael Bollinger as director of Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center. The former director, Jason Sykes, has gone to work for the Bartlett City Schools District as the new communications, volunteer and outreach coordinator.

