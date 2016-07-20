MEET YOUR CANDIDATES: Bartlett Municipal Judge Div. 1

Bartlett Municipal Judge Div. 1 – Unexpired Two-Year Term

TIM FRANCAVILLA

• Age: 44

• Current occupation: Bartlett Municipal Judge, Div. 1

• Education: I graduated from Colgate University (Cum Laude) in 3 ½ years with a BA in Psychology (1994). Thereafter, I graduated from Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis with a Juris Doctor (1997).

• Family: I am happily married to my wife, Kristi, for 16 years, and we have two children.

• Organizations/Groups/ Activities: I am a member of The National Trial Lawyers Association. Also, over the past decade I have lectured at numerous seminars for such legal organizations as the National Bar Association (Ben F. Jones Chapter); the Tennessee Bar Association; the Memphis Bar Association; and the Shelby County Public Defender’s Office.

I was a guest lecturer for three years at ITT Technical Institute for the Criminal Law and Procedures Section.

Recently, I have spent time speaking to various organizations, both adult and juvenile, regarding the Bartlett Court system and how it functions, including but not limited to, the Bartlett Rotary Club, the Bartlett Lions Club, the Bartlett Exchange Club, and the Boy Scouts of America.

Finally, during my personal time I enjoy running, golfing and watching my son compete in basketball and my daughter compete in singing.

1. List three significant issues in this election.

The Judicial Cannons of Ethics prevent Judges from making public statements regarding matters or issues that are likely to come before the court. (Rule 2.10) 2.

2. Specifically, how do you plan to deal with each of these issues, if elected?

As the current Bartlett Municipal Judge, Division 1, the Judicial Cannons of Ethics prevent me from making public statements regarding matters or issues that are likely to come before the court. (Rule 2.10)

3. What do you think is the biggest concern facing Bartlett at this time, and why?

Unfortunately, the Judicial Cannons of Ethics prevent Judges from making public statements regarding matters or issues that are likely to come before the court. (Rule 2.10)

4. What specifically makes you best qualified for the position you are seeking?

I believe my overall legal experience and knowledge in the area of criminal law and procedure make me the best qualified for the position of Bartlett Municipal Judge, Division 1.

Since Bartlett Municipal Court has general sessions jurisdiction, as the current Bartlett Judge, I am tasked with handling not only traffic citations, but also any criminal arrests which occur within the Bartlett City limits. Therefore, it is imperative that the Bartlett Judge have a vast knowledge of both criminal law and criminal procedure.

During the past 19 years as a litigation attorney, I have gained invaluable courtroom experience, handling legal matters in Federal, State and Municipal Courts all over Western Tennessee. I have also successfully briefed and/or argued several matters before the Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals and even the Tennessee Supreme Court.

As for Judicial experience, I have sat as a special Judge multiple times for various Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court Judges.

Also, from October of 2015 until February of 2016, I sat as a special Judge in Bartlett for the Honorable Judge, Freeman Marr. Thereafter, I was appointed as the Bartlett Municipal Judge (Div. 1) by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen and proudly have served the citizens of Bartlett as their Judge since said date.

Finally, as a result of this legal knowledge and experience, I have received recognition from The National Trial Lawyers Association as a “Top 100 Trial Lawyer” and from Martindale-Hubbell as a “Top Rated Lawyer in Litigation for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability.”

It is my humble belief that my legal and judicial experience and knowledge make me the best qualified person to be the Div. 1, Bartlett Judge.

HENRY MILLER

• Age: 62

• Current Occupation: Attorney at Law

• Education: Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Memphis, J.D. with Honors, 1994, Recipient of the Amjur Award in Business Organizations, Recipient of H.H. McKnight Scholarship 1993-1994, University of Memphis, BA, Major – Psychology, Honors – Cum Laude, Dean’s List

• Family: I am married to my wife of 33 years, Lori Miller, and we have been residents of Bartlett for 25 years. We have two children and two beautiful grandchildren.

• Organizations: I am a member of the Memphis Bar Association and Tennessee Bar Association

• Groups: I currently serve on the Bartlett Zoning Appeals Board. I also serve as the chairman of the Bartlett Code Appeals Board.

• Activities: My wife and I are avid bicyclists and we enjoy riding on the Shelby Farms Greenline and Green Way, as well as hiking, fishing and boating. We also belong to the Bartlett Recreation Center and attend exercise classes held throughout the week.

1. List three significant issues in this election.

I believe that in light of what has transpired recently in Dallas, that crime and violence are first and foremost on everyone’s mind. We absolutely must do all things possible to ensure that the courtroom is a safe place for the judges, attorneys, law enforcement officers, court staff and the public in general.

2. Specifically, how do you plan to deal with each of these issues, if elected?

I intend to apply the law fairly and impartially to everyone that will come before the court. I will work closely with all of the court personnel to ensure that the court room is a safe environment for everyone.

3. What do you think is the biggest concern facing Bartlett at this time, and why?

How to keep Bartlett a safe place to live and raise our families. In doing so, this will continue to make Bartlett a desirable place for people to want to move to, which in turn will bring more businesses to Bartlett and generate more revenue and tax dollars for our community.

4. What specifically makes you best qualified for the position you are seeking?

In the 20-plus years I have been an attorney, I have served as Special Judge in each of the six divisions of Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court, as well as Memphis City Court and General Sessions Criminal Court.

I have prosecuted and defended, to conclusion, by trial, appellate process, arbitration, mediation and settlement, numerous cases for my clients in the area of Personal Injury (both plaintiffs and defendants), criminal defense, family law, construction defects, bankruptcy (debtor and creditor), probate, worker’s compensation and business transactions.

I am admitted to practice in Tennessee State Courts and the United States Federal District Court in Tennessee.

I believe that the wide range and depth of legal experience that I have acquired over the course of my practice has provided me with the requisite knowledge to serve the Bartlett community in the role of City Court Judge.

I also feel that my serving on the Bartlett Board of Zoning Appeals and Code Appeals for the past six years has allowed me to have a unique insight regarding the goals and plans that Bartlett’s governing body wishes to accomplish.