Local ‘Cop Stop’ luncheon honors officers’ work

The “Cop Stop” meals are a new community program operating in several area municipalities to show appreciation for community policing. The gatherings also give residents and the officers time to get to know each other better.

The Bartlett luncheon on Oct. 29 was hosted by Nancy and Tom Flint, Pat and Roger Paavola and Wanda and Richard Martin.

Other Bartlett residents who want to host a similar home-cooked breakfast, lunch or dinner for their officers are invited to participate too.

To join in, email the Bartlett Cop Stop coordinator Sandra Barkley at sbarkley1115@gmail.com for more information.

“Mainly our mission is to serve the ones that already serve us faithfully,” she said.

These events are being hosted at area homes, businesses and churches and provide home-cooked meals for officers who often make do with fast food because of their unpredictable schedules.

To participate in similar events being hosted throughout Shelby County municipalities, citizens may contact their local law enforcement headquarters to inquire about sponsoring an event.