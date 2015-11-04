Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Local ‘Cop Stop’ luncheon honors officers’ work

Bartlett officers who enjoyed the hot meal hosted in their homor last week included, from left, Thomas McCollum, Thomas Whittaker, Les Jarrett and Tyrone Randall. Photo by Amanda Swain.

The “Cop Stop” meals are a new community program operating in several area municipalities to show appreciation for community policing. The gatherings also give residents and the officers time to get to know each other better.

Fancy police-shield cookies topped off the luncheon. Photo by Amanda Swain.

The Bartlett luncheon on Oct. 29 was hosted by Nancy and Tom Flint, Pat and Roger Paavola and Wanda and Richard Martin.

Other Bartlett residents who want to host a similar home-cooked breakfast, lunch or dinner for their officers are invited to participate too.

To join in, email the Bartlett Cop Stop coordinator Sandra Barkley at sbarkley1115@gmail.com for more information.

“Mainly our mission is to serve the ones that already serve us faithfully,” she said.

These events are being hosted at area homes, businesses and churches and provide home-cooked meals for officers who often make do with fast food because of their unpredictable schedules.

To participate in similar events being hosted throughout Shelby County municipalities, citizens may contact their local law enforcement headquarters to inquire about sponsoring an event.

Hosts of an Oct. 29 luncheon for Bartlett Police Department officers were, from left, from left are Roger Paavola, Nancy Flint, Tom Flint, Wanda Martin and Richard Martin. Photo by Amanda Swain.

One Response so far.

  1. Melanie says:
    November 5, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    Can anyone do this for our officers, like for Thanksgiving.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

November 2015
S M T W T F S
« Oct   Dec »
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com