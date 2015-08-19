Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Students score victory with 26,000 books read

book-grid-web

Congratulations to the big winners of this summer’s reading competition at the Bartlett library. City schools competed to see whose students could read the most books, with Bon Lin Elementary squeaking out a victory over Bartlett Elementary.

Collectively, district students read more than 26,000 books this summer and earned school donations.

The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Bartlett Public Library. See the graph at right for details on how many books were read.

Amounts awarded included:

  • Bon Lin Elementary, $669
  • Bartlett Elementary, $665
  • Altruria Elementary, $594
  • Rivercrest Elementary, $404
  • Oak Elementary, $374
  • Ellendale Elementary, $295
  • Appling Middle, $611
  • Bartlett 9th Grade Academy, $514
  • Elmore Park Middle, $496
  • Bon Lin Middle, $379

2 Responses so far.

  1. AcademicMerit – o círculo virtuoso da avaliação crítica – Blog do Enio de Aragon – Inovações em tecnologia educacional says:
    March 4, 2017 at 9:07 am

    […] Students score victory with 26,000 books read […]

    Reply
  2. AcademicMerit – o círculo virtuoso da avaliação crítica | Blog do Enio de Aragon says:
    September 8, 2015 at 7:11 am

    […] Students score victory with 26,000 books read […]

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

August 2015
S M T W T F S
« Jul   Sep »
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com