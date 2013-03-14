Bartlett Library Book Sale set

Friends of the Bartlett Library will host their annual book sale

April 19 and 20 at the Bartlett Station Municipal Center Banquet Hall

5868 Stage Road, adjacent to the Bartlett Library)

Bartlett, TN 38134

Thousands of books for adults and children will be offered for sale at bargain prices of 25¢ to $2.00. Movies, music, and audio books will also be available.

The sale will run 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 19 & 20 and 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. April 21

Proceeds will benefit the Bartlett Library.

For additional information, call the Bartlett Library at 386-8968 or send e-mail to blibraryfriends@aol.com.