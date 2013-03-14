Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Bartlett Library Book Sale set

Friends of the Bartlett Library will host their  annual book sale

April 19 and 20 at the Bartlett Station Municipal Center Banquet Hall

5868 Stage Road, adjacent to the Bartlett Library)

Bartlett, TN 38134

Thousands of books for adults and children will be offered for sale at bargain prices of 25¢ to $2.00. Movies, music, and audio books will also be available.

The sale will run 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 19 & 20 and 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. April 21

Proceeds will benefit the Bartlett Library.

For additional information, call the Bartlett Library at 386-8968 or send e-mail to blibraryfriends@aol.com.

 

One Response so far.

  1. Sue maynard says:
    April 6, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Wednesday is Setup day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2013
S M T W T F S
« Feb   Apr »
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com