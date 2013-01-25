Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Obituaries 1/24/13

Ernest “Jack” Burross, 92 of Memphis, passed away on Jan. 23,2013.  He was receded in death by his wife Sally Burross.  Mr. Burross leaves a son, Jerry Burross (Nancy), two grandchildren, Jeff Burross (Angela) and Todd Burross (Tammy), and two great-grandchildren.  Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 1-2:30 p.m. with a funeral starting at 2:30 p.m  at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd.

 

 

Sarah Jeanette Williams, lifelong resident of Bartlett, TN succumbed to cancer on January 9, 2013.  Retired from Lorillard, Jeanette was the first female Memphis sales representative, a passionate floral designer, a member of the Grand Krewe of RaMet Carnival of Memphis since 1994 where she served as Duchess in 1995 and Grand Duchess in 2007.

Jeanette is survived by 2 sisters – Mary Elizabeth Williams Levy and Ruth Ann Norwood Rosamond (Lomax) and numerous nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews and great great nieces/nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Hardy Harmon Williams, her step father Emmett E. Norwood, her mother Jesse Carney Norwood and her sister Evelyn Williams House.

Visitation was at Memphis Funeral Home on Jan 12 from 4-7 p.m. and services on Jan. 13 at 1p.m.

 

  1. Kim Fly says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I am looking for Mary Elizabeth Williams Levy for Mr. Mack Flowers of New Johnsonville, TN. He would like to speak with her. I am his granddaughter.

